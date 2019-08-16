Labor Day Jamz event to be held in Allendale-Lakeside

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new event to close out the end of summer will be held in Shreveport's Lakeside-Allendale neighborhood.
The Labor Day Jamz concert will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 at 1530 Arlington Ave. The event is free for the public.
“The LDJ is an ambitious project that will bring live musical performances by national artists to an underserved community,” said Winifred Jackson, owner of the Good Samaritan Funeral Home. “We want to be more than a business in the community. We want to be the business of the community.”
The event will feature a variety of musical genres — gospel, jazz, rhythm & blues and hip-hop.
Sponsors for this event are The Hollingsworth Group, Sports & Talent Management Agency in association with Good Samaritan Funeral Home.
