Judge sentences Cotton Valley mayor for abuse of office

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Cotton Valley, Joseph Alexander, is sentenced to 8 years combined on two counts of abuse of office.
However, all but one year of his sentence was suspended by the judge.
He was convicted on June 14 on two counts of abuse of office for political gain.
Alexander is allowed to remain out of jail until the appeal process is over. He would then have to serve a year in jail.
At this time, he is out on appeal bond of $5,000.
Alexander will also serve 20 hours of community service.
The judge has ordered he not frequent the town hall for more than normal business while out on appeal bond.
