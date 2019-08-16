First Alert: Weekend heat and sunshine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are going to finishing out the week much like how we started it with lots of sunshine and some toasty temperatures though a little bit less intense. Your weekend forecast is shaping up similarly with ample sunshine and hot temperatures for all of the ArkLaTex. Overall rain chances look to be very limited over the next 5 to 7 days with isolated heat relief from mother nature possible in very localized spots.
As you’re heading out the door this morning the typical mid 70s temperatures you are used to this time of year will be greeting you. As we move through the morning hours temperatures will quickly rise into the low 90s by lunchtime before peaking out in the upper 90s as you’re picking up the kids at the bus stop. Feels-like temperatures will once again be intense peaking between 100 and 105 degrees. No relief is expected and blue skies will dominate the ArkLaTex.
You weekend forecast is looking very similar for the region. High temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday are expected to also be between 95 and 100 with feels-like temperatures getting up over 100 degrees. While rain for the most part is unexpected chances for precipitation will be slightly higher across the ArkLaTex compared to today. In particular, Sunday would be the most likely day to see a pop up shower. Still, rain chances on Sunday won’t be higher than 20 percent.
Next week is currently shaping up to be very similar for the ArkLaTex as sunshine and heat will continue to dominate the region. In the meantime, stay cool and remember it’s Friday!
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
