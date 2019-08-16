First Alert: Weekend heat and sunshine

You weekend forecast is looking very similar for the region. High temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday are expected to also be between 95 and 100 with feels-like temperatures getting up over 100 degrees. While rain for the most part is unexpected chances for precipitation will be slightly higher across the ArkLaTex compared to today. In particular, Sunday would be the most likely day to see a pop up shower. Still, rain chances on Sunday won’t be higher than 20 percent.