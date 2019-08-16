First Alert: Another hot weekend ahead

Typical August heat and humidity continues this weekend and into next week. A little rain is possible at times, but nothing that's expected to bring widespread heat relief. Later next week the weather pattern favors a bit more storm activity and slight easing of the heat.
We’ll be mostly clear, warm and muggy tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the mid 70s. Expect another hot and humid day tomorrow. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s, but with the humidity it could feel as hot as 105. A stray shower may pop-up, but most areas will be dry. No changes are expected Sunday with just a few more showers or storms possible.
Next week will start off with temperatures continuing in the upper end of the 90s. Rain looks isolated early in the week. Toward the end of the week showers and storms will pick up in coverage and temperatures will ease back into the low to mid 90s for highs.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
