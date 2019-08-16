Firefighter re-arrested for 14 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says that it has re-arrested a Carlyss firefighter who was previously accused of having sex with a teen he had been messaging on social media back in April 2019.
During their investigation detectives say they searched social media records between Raymond P. Casteel, 30, and the victim and learned of at least 14 times where Casteel engaged in lewd and inappropriate communication with her.
Judge Robert Wyatt signed a $100,000 arrest warrant for Casteel’s arrest on August 5, 2019 but reduced the bond to $25,000 on August 14.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says that Casteel turned himself in to their Warrants Division the next day, August 15.
Casteel was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for 14 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Kara Adams is the lead investigator on this case.
Casteel has been on paid administrative leave with the Carlyss Fire Department since April pending the outcome of the case.
