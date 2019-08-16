Barksdale AFB facility officially named after Tech Sgt. Joshua Kidd

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -It’s been almost a year since Tech Sergeant Joshua Kidd was shot and killed outside of his home in Bossier City. On Friday morning his family, friends and fellow Airmen all came together to honor him.
A ceremony was held in officially naming the base’s Weapons Load Training Facility in memory of Tech Sgt. Kidd. He worked at the facility in the 2nd Maintenance Group as a Loading Standardization Crew Chief.
Second Bomb Wing Commander Colonel Michael Miller along with his wife Alyssa Kidd spoke at the ceremony and shared how much he loved his job and those he worked with.
Kidd’s commander Colonel Michael Colvard was in attendance also presented his wife a plaque that is also inside the facility.
“I’ve been in for almost 33 years and never have been a part of a building dedication,” Colvard said. “So for this ceremony to take place and to see his name on a facility that will last forever is just unbelievably overwhelming.”
Members of Kidd’s group were also in attendance and shared just how much of an impact he left on those around him.
“There was never any hesitation from him to help,” Tech Sgt. Bradley Lewkowitz said. “(There) was never any doubt from any of us that he was there for you. (He) was committed to you as a friend, (and) as a a wingman.”
“I think about him every single day, and I have so much pride knowing that I was able to know Sgt. Kidd,” Senior Airman Seth Blackman said. “Now coming to the facility everyday and seeing his name on the wall is even more special.”
Along with Kidd’s wife, his son Beckham Dennis Kidd as well as his mother, step father, brother and other family members were in attendance for today’s ceremony.
After the ceremony everyone was able to tour the inside of the facility which included a display case and plaque honoring Tech Sgt. Kidd.
