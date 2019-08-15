WBRSO releases new details about deputy involved in fatal Port Allen shooting

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified Vance Matranga as the deputy who fatally shot Josef Richardson in July while serving a search warrant.
Matranga was hired by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2010 as a reserve deputy before being hired full time in 2011.
On July 25, Matranga was apart of the Riverwest Task force which was executing a search warrant for drugs at the Budget 7 Motel in room #5 in Port Allen.
The search warrant states, “The River West Narcotics Task Force received information from a reliable confidential informant that a quantity of Methamphetamine is located [at the Budget 7 Motel]."
The warrant goes on to say a confidential informant had purchased meth in the last 72 hours from a black male at the Budget 7 Motel.
The WBRSO deputy was asked in the warrant to search for and seize several different things, including any cell phones, money, guns, pictures and videos, or any other evidence that could show the distribution/possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, which is a felony.
Because drugs can be hidden on a person, the warrant also asked the court to grant officers the right to search anyone found at the residence and for the warrant to be executed at any time, including during the day, night, weekends, and/or holidays.
During the search, Josef Richardson was shot by deputy Matranga. Richardson died from his injuries.
Autopsy results released by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office show that Richardson died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
The coroner’s office says the bullet severed part of Richardson’s spine. The office goes on to say it has determined the death was a homicide. A homicide does not mean a violation of criminal law has occurred. The coroner’s office says that determination will be made by the district attorney’s office.
Jessica Clouatre, Richardson’s girlfriend, was in the room when he was fatally shot by Matranga.
She was allegedly found to be in possession of numerous drugs. The report says she was taken into custody and removed from the hotel room, where agents found marijuana, methamphetamine, and two digital scales.
Richardson’s mother, daughter, brother, sister, and other family members spoke out about his death during a news conference on July 31. Several attorneys, including one representing Clouatre, also spoke.
Matranga is a firearms instructor and member of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. He is on paid leave as an investigation by Louisiana State Police remains ongoing.
