Valliant schools hope to hold classes Monday, regardless

Officials working on contingency if water boil order is not lifted in time

By Curtis Heyen | August 14, 2019 at 10:08 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 10:16 PM

VALLIANT, Okla. (KSLA) — Valliant Public Schools officials are working on a plan to have classes next week.

School would be held regardless of whether the Southeast Oklahoma town remains under a boil order.

“We will communicate our decision as soon as we know for sure what the plan will be,” Superintendent Craig Wall says in a post on the School District’s Facebook page. “I can assure you that the health and safety of our students and staff is at the forefront in our plans.”

The boil order was issued because the water tested positive for E. coli.

As a result, no classes have been held this week.

Due to the ongoing water issue the Valliant Public School District has decided to cancel all classes the rest of this week! Hopefully they can start back next Monday!

Posted by Valliant Emergency Management on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

The health alert also has led to the closure or limitation of services at businesses in the McCurtain County town.

But Valliant PWA has made headway toward a solution to the town’s water problem, Wall reports.

“Although we remain under a ‘boil order,’ a sample was submitted today for E. coli testing. It is our hope that we will get good news late on Thursday or early Friday. Please join us in prayer for a good result.”

Wall thanked the water system, the town, Valliant Emergency Management and the Oklahoma DEQ for their diligence in trying to solve the water issues.

