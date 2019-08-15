Quest for burglary suspect leads to 4 arrests

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Marshall, Texas, police went to arrest a burglary suspect and wound up seizing drugs, cash and a stolen gun.
Investigators and officers also arrested three people who allegedly tried to hinder their efforts.
It happened this week in the 2400 block of Fair Street.
The gun seized during a search of the residence had been reported stolen in Longview, Texas.
Arrested on a charge of burglary of a habitation was 18-year-old Jacoby Dewayne Pierce, of the 2400 block of Fair Street in Marshall.
He also faces one count each of criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and theft of a firearm, booking records show.
Pierce’s bonds total $37,500.
Among the others arrested is 25-year-old Deonte Jacore McKinney, also of the 2400 block of Fair Street, on one count each of interference with public duties, hindering apprehension, theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana. His bonds total $26,000.
Regina Nicole Pierce, 42, also of the 2400 block of Fair Street, was booked on a parole violation and on one count each of hindering apprehension, theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
She also was arrested on a drug charge on an outstanding warrant out of Hopkins County, booking records show. Her bonds total $46,000.
And 19-year-old Emmera Davonna Lewisa Johnson, of the 1300 block of Melanie Street in Marshall, faces one count each of hindering apprehension, resisting arrest, theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana. Her bonds total $29,500.
