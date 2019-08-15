Pipeline demolition delayed until this evening

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The planned demolition of a pipeline in the Grand Ecore area of Natchitoches Parish has been postponed until 5:30-6 p.m. today, authorities report.
The work and related road closure had been scheduled for sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Loud booms from the controlled detonations might be heard in the Grand Ecore area this evening.
The Louisiana Highway 6 bridge over Red River at Grand Ecore also is expected to be closed during the demolition of a pipeline crossing downstream from the span.
After the demolition is complete, state highway workers will inspect the bridge and the highway will be reopened to traffic.
