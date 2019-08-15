2 people attend meeting about $1.5 billion Cross Bayou Point

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Cross Bayou Point Project consultant hosted a public meeting Wednesday for residents to voice their opinions about the plans.
Representatives of Demaree & Pedesclaux Consultants said the gathering was not to convince people in favor or against the project, but rather to educate them about the project.
The meeting was very small with only two people attending; but both of them had concerns about the project.
“I think it will be great to keep young people here in the city,” Edna Frierson said. “I just hope someone who truly cares for the city will be over the project.”
The $1.5 billion project will include a STEM school and housing.
Plans also call for an NFL training facility with an eye toward trying to attract the New Orleans Saints to use it.
The meeting showed many of the financials and supporters of the project.
