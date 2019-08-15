Metro Aviation partners with Acadian Air Med to operate Life Air Rescue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since 1983 Life Air Rescue has been around providing medical service to emergency scene calls.
Metro Aviation based in Shreveport started Life Air Rescue which became the city’s first air medical program. Now over 30 years later Metro Aviation is getting a new partner for this program.
In August 2019 Metro Aviation officially teamed up with Acadian Air Med to provide a not only a new look for Life Air Rescue, but also new capabilities and resources.
Through this partnership Life Air Rescue will transition to an instrument flight rules program which will enable Life Air Rescue to safely conduct transports in weather.
Currently all of Metro Aviation’s pilots are IFR-qualified but the Life Air Pilots will undergo additional training both in Metro’s Level D full-motion simulators, and in the aircraft to ensure confidence and compliance with the IRF curriculum.
Once full trained these pilots will spend more time training and conducting flights with Acadian’s medical crews as well. Once all crews are ready the program will began conducting IRF flights.
“Life Air Rescue was our entry into the air medical industry and we are highly invested in our hometown program,” said Metro Director of Business Integration Todd Stanberry. “We are excited to introduce new capabilities such as rendering the program IFR and we look forward to working with Acadian to ensure Life Air Rescue is here for many more generations to come.”
Metro Aviation is currently re-branding Life Air Rescue’s aircraft to include the Acadian green known throughout the state of Louisiana.
The helicopter will carry a full complement of advanced life support drugs, monitors and external pacemakers, ventilators and medication pumps and blood products.
Originally the program was known as “Life Eye 12” and began as a partnership between KSLA and Schumpert Medical Center (now CHRISTUS Health).
Life Eye 12 would fly to an accident scene and allow a camera operator from KSLA the ability to capture footage before landing. Then the aircraft would reconfigure on-scene to allow a fold-able stretcher for a patient.
