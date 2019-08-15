LSU welcomes new freshman class to campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Move-in for the fall semester will begin this weekend for incoming LSU freshmen.
Saturday, August 17, is the big move-in day for LSU. That’s when freshmen will make their way to campus for the first time to prepare for the fall semester. The University’s First-Year Housing Experience declares that all LSU first-year, full-time students to live on campus in housing operated by the LSU Department of Residential Life.
LSU offers guaranteed to house every freshman offered admission and waiting to attend LSU, so every student can benefit from the advantages of living on campus.
The Residential Life Crew and RA’s are all ready to welcome the new class of freshmen to LSU. The team is also prepared to help students and families move in to make the transition as smooth as possible.
Since move-in day for freshmen is on Saturday, you may park in any legal, non-restricted space on campus, including facility, and staff spaces. Large lots on the perimeter of campus are also available for friends and family who do not need to go through the unloading zone process.
Please remember your vehicle must be in a resident lot (Green, Zone 3) when campus reopens Monday, August 19 at 7:00 A.M.
