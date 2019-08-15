Loud explosions expected near Grand Ecore area on Thursday; road closures announced

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - If you hear a loud boom in Natchitoches Parish this afternoon - it's okay.
The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says that loud booms or controlled detonations will be heard around the Grand Ecore area between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15
The LA Highway 6 bridge at Grande Ecore will be closed.
A demolition of a downstream pipeline crossing will be performed.
The demolition is expected not to have any impact on the bridge. However crews with LaDOTD will inspect the bridge to make sure it's safe for drivers.
All of this construction is weather dependent.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.