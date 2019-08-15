Lawmakers to vote on proposed $450 million Superdome renovation

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - State Lawmakers could vote on the future of the Saints and the Superdome.
A $450 million renovation project is on the table that would keep the Saints around for the next several decades.
The Superdome is already a daunting place for opposing teams who have to play the Saints but the new project up for debate could also breathe some new life into the venue.
Governor John Bel Edwards visited Saints camp on Monday to announce the new $450 million deal to renovate the Superdome and secure other long-term agreement to keep the Saints in New Orleans for up to 30 more years.
It would involve the tearing out of the old exit ramps and using that space for new elevators and stairwells and wider concourses.
The deal has been under discussion for months and it could go up for its first vote this morning in Baton Rouge.
Governor Edwards says another goal of the renovation will be to let more light into the stadium. He hopes the new renovation package will help keep the Saints in New Orleans for 15 years with a second 15-year option.
