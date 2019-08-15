La. Gov. requests federal assistance following Hurricane Barry

(KSLA) - On Thursday, Aug. 15 Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting a major disaster declaration for Louisiana following Hurricane Barry.
Hurricane Barry made landfall on July 13 near Intracostal City with winds of 71 mph and gusts up to 85 mph. The storm brought extensive rainfall, flash flooding, and multiple tornadoes, according to GOSHEP.
Louisiana was already dealing with months of high river levels and and river flooding before the hurricane.
“Federal assistance is necessary to supplement the efforts of our local and state agencies,” said Gov. Edwards, in an email. "While the state was ready for this dangerous system, the costs to the state and our local governments, disaster relief organizations and compensation by insurance for disaster related losses are a tremendous burden. We are optimistic President Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will understand why this request is necessary.”
The areas covered by public assistance would be Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana parishes. Funding would fund debris removal and emergency protective measures. Other areas include Allen, Iberia, Lafourche, Plaquemines, St. Mary, Terrebonne and Vermilion parishes. Funding for those areas would fund debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work on infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings, equipment, utilities and parks.
The governor will also request funding for Hazard Mitigation statewide.
Additional parishes may be added following the full assessment process is finished.
