KSLA Salutes: Shreveport Area Radio Kontrol Society

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’ve ever wanted to fly a plane, there’s a club that lets you do just that all from the ground.
Just off Highway 71 at the Northridge Air Park is where you’ll find the Shreveport Area Radio Kontrol Society.
Terry Monroe is a member of the society also known as SHARKS.
“The club has been in existence since the 60s," he said. "I’ve been involved for right at 30 years.”
Monroe and other members spend their time building and flying radio-controlled model aircrafts.
“Here it’s World War I, War War II, common aircraft’s to today’s date," Monroe said."Jets, pretty much even helicopters. Our club’s probably a mix of a lot of different people and also airplanes.”
Chuck Sanders is another member of the SHARKS who’s been flying these planes for nearly 55 years.
“I’ve flown them all over the world," he said. “Diego Garcia, England, Hong Kong, all over the United States.”
And he’s no stranger to the military either — Sanders spent almost 30 years as a pilot in the Air Force.
“I flew real aircraft’s , military aircraft’s," he said. "I got close to 11,000 hours in the air.”
But both men say the best thing about being a member is the time they get to spend with one another.
“The fellowship that we have in the community and RC," Monroe said. "We travel around to other events throughout the year and the camaraderie and the fellowship is just outstanding.”
Some of these planes can take months to build, but once they hit the skies it makes all the hard work worth it.
“The feeling that you get when it goes up for the first time and flight, and everything works out good which you hope, it’s unimaginable," said Monroe.
And with more planes left to build and fly, these members know the friendship is what makes this hobby last a lifetime.
The SHARKS are having a Warbirds event Saturday July 17th. You can come out and watch these planes fly in the sky and even witness a simulated bombing that will take place around 2 p.m.
The event is free to the public, and will take place at the Northridge Air Park on 6825, Highway 71 in Shreveport.
The group is also raising money that will go towards Woody’s Home for Veterans — an assisted living facility that helps homeless veterans in Shreveport.
