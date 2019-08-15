Furever Friends - Jack

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This week’s Furever Friend is Jack. He’s a Lab/Boxer mix that’s been with Pet Savers about a week. He’s been fixed and is up-to-date on all his shots.
Jack actually showed up at a local veterinarian’s house, and has been at the vet’s clinic since January. The clinic tried to find Jack’s owners but were unsuccessful.
Jack is a large dog at 72 lbs. but he won’t get any bigger. He’s also a very gentle dog that gets along with other animals and children. He also doesn’t jump. He’s good on a leash, but does pull when on one, and he’s kennel-trained. His adoption fee is $125.
To learn more about Jack or to find out more about animal adoption, please visit petsaversshreveport.org
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.