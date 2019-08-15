Former State Police superintendent cleared of misconduct allegations

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Former Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Mike Edmonson has been cleared of any wrongdoing, his attorney confirmed Wednesday night (Aug. 14).
Gray Sexton said his investigations into his client’s alleged misconduct are over and Edmonson will not be charged.
A legislative audit report released almost two years ago accused Edmondson of getting things for free -- such as housing, dry cleaning and his personal errands done by state troopers.
The allegations against Edmondson were detailed in FOX 8′s State of Unrest investigation, which looked into questionable State Police practices, including a flawed ticket-writing program and controversial vacations.
Sexton said the Ethic’s Board and other law enforcement agencies looked into all the accusations against Edmondson and declined to bring charges against him.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.