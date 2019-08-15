First Alert: Sunshine and heat dominate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning! I hope you are having a great start to your Thursday! After picking up .06″ of rain officially in Shreveport the sun will making a big comeback for your Thursday. While we will be seeing high temperatures skyrocket once again into the upper 90s slightly lower humidity will help keep our feels-like temperatures below advisory levels through at least Friday. As we get to your weekend feels-like temperatures will once again be on the rise across the ArkLaTex.