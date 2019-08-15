First Alert: Sunshine and heat dominate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning! I hope you are having a great start to your Thursday! After picking up .06″ of rain officially in Shreveport the sun will making a big comeback for your Thursday. While we will be seeing high temperatures skyrocket once again into the upper 90s slightly lower humidity will help keep our feels-like temperatures below advisory levels through at least Friday. As we get to your weekend feels-like temperatures will once again be on the rise across the ArkLaTex.
As you plan out your Thursday temperatures that start in the upper 70s will quickly rise into the mid-90s by lunchtime across the ArkLaTex. Most of us will peak out in the upper 90s, but thanks to the frontal boundary will see slightly less humidity. This should help conditions feel more tolerable compared to earlier in the week. Don’t expect too much shade as sunshine will dominate the region.
Moving ahead to Friday and your weekend sun and heat will continue to be the big stories. Friday will see similar conditions to today with sunny skies, highs in the upper 90s, but slightly lower humidity. Moving into your Saturday and Sunday feels-like temperatures will be on the rise across the ArkLaTex with HEAT ADVISORIES possible on Sunday.
As always drink plenty of water and have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
