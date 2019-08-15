First Alert: Plenty of heat, just a little rain

Typically hot and dry August conditions will dominate the forecast through the weekend and into next week. We may pick up some isolated to scattered rain at times starting Sunday, but there aren't any signs of widespread, soaking rains ahead to help break up the heat.
We’ll stay mainly clear tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s. Expect another sunny and dry day tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures will be back in the upper 90s.
The weekend won’t bring many changes. We’ll be hot and humid with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Saturday will likely be dry for most. A few isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected on Sunday mainly across parts of Louisiana and southern Arkansas.
Expect pretty much more of the same through next week. Days will be seasonably hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the 70s. Rain will be possible from time to time, but should remain isolated to scattered in nature.
