ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electricity through 7 p.m.

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Texans are again being asked to limit their electric use today until 7 p.m. due to tight reserves.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced the news Thursday. ERCOT is the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas.
ERCOT issued an Emergency Alert Level 1. A Level 1 is issued when reserves drop below 2,300 MW and are not expected to recover within half an hour.
Customers can help by taking the following ERCOT conservation steps:
- Set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher, from 3 to 7 p.m.; set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.
- If home, use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.
- Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
- Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.) especially during peak demand hours.
- Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
- Large customers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.
Copyright 2019 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.