East Texas jailer arrested for contraband smuggle attempt

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) -A jailer in East Texas is behind bars after allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband into a Bowie County jail.
21-year-old Brandy Coulter, of Texarkana, was confronted when she arrived to her shift on Wednesday.
A tip was received from the Texarkana Texas Police Department to Bowie County Captain Robby McCarver.
Coulter was then confronted about the accusation and searched.
Officers say they discovered marijuana and tobacco in the crotch area of her leggings, which was worn under her uniform.
Coulter was arrested, booked, and charged with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility and booked into the jail.
Reports say she declined to cooperate with the investigation.
A bond has been set at $75,000.
