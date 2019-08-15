Coroner identifies passenger killed in wreck on Linwood

The vehicle in which he was riding veered off the road, struck a metal pole

By KSLA Digital Team | August 15, 2019 at 6:57 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 6:57 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Authorities have identified a Shreveport man as the person killed in a wreck early Thursday morning in the 2700 block of Linwood Avenue in Shreveport.

The Caddo coroner’s office says he is 32-year-old Emmett D. Tillman, of Westwood Park Drive.

He died just after 1 a.m. when the vehicle in which he was riding veered off the road and struck a metal pole, the coroner’s office reports.

An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.

