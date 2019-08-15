Continuance granted for man charged in Smith County murder

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A continuance was granted in the murder case against Kristian Perdomo on Thursday morning.
Perdomo’s attorney, Buck Files, told the court the reason for the motion was DNA testing that had not been completed. Files told 114th District Court Judge Christi Kennedy it could take up to six months for the testing to be completed.
The motion was granted without opposition from the prosecution. Kennedy extended the plea agreement deadline to February 27, 2020, pretrial for February 28, 2020 and trial if necessary on March 2, 2020.
Perdomo was arrested in December following five fatal shootings within 10 days across Smith County. More than a dozen others were also arrested in the investigation.
Despite law enforcement publicly announcing they believe Perdomo is linked to the shootings, he is currently charged with one count of murder.
