Cards brighten birthday for young man nicknamed Sunshine

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - The small town of Sabetha, Kan. packs a steady stream of Sunshine.
Sunshine is what people at the Country Mart grocery store call Jordan Huneke.
“He kind of brightens everybody’s day,” store manager Dan Wenger said.
Jordan has Down syndrome, and started working at the store in high school. He tackles all sorts of tasks, from sacking and stocking, to cleaning and customer carry-outs, according to WIBW.
“Love it!” Jordan said when asked about his job.
Wenger says Jordan is a true asset, not only for his work ethic, but for how he relates to customers.
“He’s never in a bad mood. He comes in here happy all the time,” Wenger said.
His mom, Kathy Huneke, claims it’s the way Jordan has been his entire life.
“Jordan has that innate ability to make people happy. You could be having a bad day, and he comes up and gives you a hug and it changes your outlook,” she said.
As Jordan’s 26th birthday approached, Huneke said she was stumped to think of what would make Jordan happy. But then, his daily trek to the mailbox delivered the inspiration.
“He loves getting the mail,” Huneke said. “Doesn’t matter if it’s junk mail - anything with his name on it. He just loves going to the mail and getting something out of there.”
Huneke posted on her Facebook page, asking people to mail Jordan a birthday card.
“I was really expecting maybe 10 to 20 cards,” Huneke said. “Amazing is what happened. It just took off, and I never expected anything like this to happen.”
Jordan’s birthday was July 28th. Two weeks later, the cards keep coming - 311 so far.
“It started out with just Facebook friends and family, now they’re coming from all over. They’re coming from people we don’t even know,” Huneke said. “When he’s got a card that’s addressed to him, and he’s reading it with a personal note inside, it’s emotionally happy for me.”
Jordan reads each one, finishing with a “Thank you!” as he carefully places it aside to save.
Wenger’s not surprised people responded to the birthday request.
“He’s just a great kid with a big heart,” he said.
It’s a small gesture making a big impact - something you know when you take a moment to soak up some Sunshine.
“He’s really touched a lot of lives,” Huneke said.
If you’d like to keep the party going for Jordan, here’s the address:
Jordan Huneke
2114 Timberlane Dr.
Sabetha, KS 66534
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc via WIBW. All rights reserved.