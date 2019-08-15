Boys reported as missing were not; woman arrested

TEXARKANA, Texas — An Arkansas woman is accused of falsely reporting that two boys in her care went missing at a store from which she had been banned.
Detectives suspect that 20-year-old Bosnia Delease Taylor made up the story when she thought store employees were stopping her about having items in her shopping cart for which had not paid, police said.
Now the Texarkana woman faces one count each of criminal trespass and filing a false report regarding a missing child. She also allegedly violated her probation on a charge of theft of property.
Officers got a report at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday that the boys ages 11 and 7, both relatives of Taylor, were missing from the Walmart SuperCenter in the 4000 block of New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas.
Taylor told officers that she was unable to find the boys after they went to a restroom in the store, police spokesman Shawn Vaughn said.
About 20 store employees and 10 police officers searched the store and parking lot.
And video from surveillance cameras in the parking lot showed the boys never got out of Taylor’s car, nor did they go into the store.
Detective James Hargrave eventually spoke by phone with a parent of the boys who told him the youths were safely with them and never had been at the store with Taylor.
Taylor was booked into Bi-State Detention Center.
