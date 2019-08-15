Benton area experiencing power outage

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) Residents in the Benton Area may be waking up in the dark.
According to SWEPCO’s Outage Map - over 1,000 customers are without power on Thursday.
Crews are working to make repairs.
According to the website, the estimated time when power could be restored is 10:30 a.m.
The Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton is tentatively scheduled to open at 11 a.m. due to the power outage.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
