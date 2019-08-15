Benton area experiencing power outage

By KSLA Digital Team | August 15, 2019 at 6:49 AM CDT - Updated August 15 at 8:19 AM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) Residents in the Benton Area may be waking up in the dark.

According to SWEPCO’s Outage Map - over 1,000 customers are without power on Thursday.

Crews are working to make repairs.

According to the website, the estimated time when power could be restored is 10:30 a.m.

The Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton is tentatively scheduled to open at 11 a.m. due to the power outage.

