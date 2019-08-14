Wreck involving tractor-trailer, mobile home jams traffic on Airline Drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Drivers may want to avoid Airline Drive in Bossier City following a wreck on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews got the call around noon to northbound Airline Drive near Interstate 220.
A tractor-trailer pulling a mobile home struck a power line, causing it to come down. No major injuries were reported, according to Bossier City Spokeswoman Traci Landry.
Crews have closed the right northbound lane on Airline Drive and the Interstate 220 westbound off ramp to Airline Drive.
The left lane is open at this time, but traffic is moving slowly.
Crews are working to clear the wreck and make repairs to the power line.
