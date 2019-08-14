First Alert: Rain and storms continue this afternoon

Happy Wednesday! A few of us have enjoyed the cloud cover and rain today which has kept temperatures and feels-like temperatures down, although it's still been warm and muggy. There's still a heat advisory in effect for counties and parishes along and south of I-20 until 6pm. Heat Indices could reach 105 in areas that see more sunshine than clouds and rain.
Late afternoon into the evening, the showers will begin to dwindle down. A few of these scattered showers and storms that still pop up could become strong to severe and produce damaging wind gusts. Overall the main threat will be strong winds, but heavy rain rainfall that could produce flooding and frequent lightning will be possible. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s.
The last half of the work week will heat up and dry out. Tomorrow's temperatures will climb back into upper 90s both Friday and Saturday. Heat indices may still reach the triple digits, but are looking to remain below heat advisory criteria.
Saturday and Sunday will still be hot and humid with temperatures in the upper 90s. Afternoon showers and storms are possible Saturday with better rain chances on Sunday.
Have a wonderful Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
