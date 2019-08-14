First Alert: Front Brings Needed Rain Chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning everyone! We are tracking a slow moving front moving through the ArkLaTex that is bringing rain chances throughout the day and a slight drop in our feels-like temperatures. It still is going to be another hot day though as HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect for part of the region along I-20 and points to the south meaning those feels-like temperatures could reach 105. As we move towards the weekend while high temperatures between 95 and 100 degrees are likely, a drop in how muggy it feels may help with the August heat.
For today that weak frontal boundary will help spur the development of some showers and storms this morning especially across the northwest portion of the ArkLaTex. As we get into the afternoon hours that frontal boundary along with daytime heating will lead to more storms firing up around the region. How widespread those showers are will determine how high feels-like will get as HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect today.
Moving into the second half of the week more sunshine and heat are expected for the ArkLaTex. For both Thursday and Friday high temperatures are shaping up to be between 95 and 100 degrees. But we could see lower humidity across the region which could help make the August heat feel a little more tolerable.
Your weekend is also shaping to be hot with highs between 95 and 100, but with a slight chance of some afternoon storms across the ArkLaTex.
Have a great day and stay cool everyone!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
