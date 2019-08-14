First Alert: Front Brings Needed Rain Chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning everyone! We are tracking a slow moving front moving through the ArkLaTex that is bringing rain chances throughout the day and a slight drop in our feels-like temperatures. It still is going to be another hot day though as HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect for part of the region along I-20 and points to the south meaning those feels-like temperatures could reach 105. As we move towards the weekend while high temperatures between 95 and 100 degrees are likely, a drop in how muggy it feels may help with the August heat.