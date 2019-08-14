Cutting costs on fall youth sports teams

(KSLA) - As kids return to school — fall also marks the return of youth sports.
Often times parents are overwhelmed by the amount of options when it comes to finding a sports team.
There are several ways to spend smarter when it comes to selecting and registering for a team.
First you must evaluate whether or not your child wants to play a sport for exercise or if they are looking for a more serious long-term commitment.
If your child has never played a sport before and is testing it out for the first time consider signing him or her up for a city team instead of a club team. City teams are more recreational and can cost significantly less. Club teams are more focused on fine tuning a craft instead of general recreational enjoyment.
Other ways to save once a child is signed up for a team is to get equipment used. Places like “Play it Again Sports” offer a variety of different kinds of gear for your child at a discounted price. That way you’re not spending money on a sport they may never play again.
Parents can also trade in old gear for credit to spend towards equipment in the store for a new sport.
If it’s your turn to bring snacks to the game, there are ways to save.
Instead of buying bottles, buy powdered Gatorade mix. That you can mix a batch to take to the game. Often times boxes of sugary snacks are more expensive than buying fresh fruit to hand out at the end of the game as well.
