CPSO: Traffic stop ends with foot chase, suspect arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is under arrest after Caddo Parish Sheriff deputies say he ran away from them during a a traffic stop in Shreveport.
The man was pulled over for allegedly driving faster than 80 miles per hour on I-49.
Authorities say the driver exited onto Kings Hwy and made a u-turn into the McDonald’s parking lot where the deputy directed him to exit the vehicle.
As he exited the vehicle, the Sheriff’s office says a foot chase with the deputy ensued.
The deputy used a taser to try to stop him, but he continued to run until he fell off of a curb, according to officials.
The deputy was then able to secure the man until back up arrived.
This is an ongoing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
