BCSO: Woman caught selling meth in drug bust

Jessica Stotts, 36, of Texarkana, Arkansas (Source: Bowie County Sheriff's Office)
By Felicia Michelle | August 14, 2019 at 5:45 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 5:45 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bowie County Sheriff’s Office sets up sting to capture a delivering three and a half ounces of methamphetamine to a home on Wednesday.

Jessica Stotts, 36, of Texarkana, Arkansas was arrested as she attempted to deliver the drugs to the home in the Liberty-Eylau community.

Jessica Stotts, 36, arrested for delivery of a controlled substance over four grams and under 200 grams. (Source: Bowie County Sheriff's Office)

Upon arrival to the home Stotts informed officers she had the methamphetamine in her purse, according to police.

Stotts was charged with delivery of a controlled substance over four grams and under 200 grams. Her bond has been set at $40,000.

