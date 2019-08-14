BCSO: Woman caught selling meth in drug bust

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bowie County Sheriff’s Office sets up sting to capture a delivering three and a half ounces of methamphetamine to a home on Wednesday.
Jessica Stotts, 36, of Texarkana, Arkansas was arrested as she attempted to deliver the drugs to the home in the Liberty-Eylau community.
Upon arrival to the home Stotts informed officers she had the methamphetamine in her purse, according to police.
Stotts was charged with delivery of a controlled substance over four grams and under 200 grams. Her bond has been set at $40,000.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.