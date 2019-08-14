Alleged leader in federal steroids case pleads guilty

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Bossier City man whom federal prosecutors describe as the leader of an anabolic steroid distribution conspiracy has pleaded guilty.
Brant R. Landry, 39, entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Shreveport to one count each of conspiracy to possess anabolic steroids with intent to distribute, possession of anabolic steroids with intent to distribute and manufacturing anabolic steroids, the U.S. attorney’s office reports.
Court documents show Landry was involved in a scheme from October 2016 to May 2018 to manufacture and distribute anabolic steroids in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.
Co-defendants in the case are his wife, 42-year-old Julie Landry, and former Bossier School Board member Mike Mosura, 44, of Bossier City.
Postal officials in Benton identified large volumes of mail that contained suspected drugs, many from other countries, including China.
On one occasion, a postal official reportedly saw Brant Landry using gloves and a towel to place parcels in a collection box. The parcels were examined and found to contain illegal drugs.
When a Bossier sheriff's deputy stopped Brant Landry’s vehicle for a traffic violation May 22, 2018, a search of his vehicle turned up a plastic bag containing 11 vials of a yellow liquid substance later identified as steroids.
After further questioning, he admitted to importing the drugs, distributing them and storing the drugs at his home.
A search of his residence yielded numerous vials of liquid steroids, empty vials, labels and an industrial-size pill mixer and pill press apparatus, authorities said.
Residue on the pill press tested positive for steroids.
Brant Landry is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 4. He faces 10 years in prison on the conspiracy charge and 10 years on the other two charges.
Mosura pleaded guilty Aug. 8 to one count of conspiracy to possess anabolic steroids with intent to distribute. He is set to be sentenced Dec. 5. He too faces 10 years in prison.
Both men also could be fined $500,000 and ordered to serve two years to life on federal supervised release once they get out of prison.
Julie Landry is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 9.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.