Webster sheriff helps arrest fleeing suspect

(KSLA) — Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton helped arrest a driver who fled from a single-vehicle crash.
“Yes, ma’am. We are not in the nursing home yet,” the sheriff said afterward.
It happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday as Louisiana state troopers were working a wreck at milepost 37 along eastbound Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish.
After the driver ran, authorities set up a perimeter.
The Webster Sheriff’s Office staged along U.S. Highway 80.
Then a resident spotted the fleeing driver and called authorities.
“We took him down on Eighty Acres Lane just inside Bossier (Parish) off Highway 80,” Sexton explained.
That’s less than four miles northeast of Haughton and about seven miles west-southwest of Dixie Inn
Chief Deputy Bobby Igo and Deputy Scotty Tucker assisted the sheriff in arresting the driver.
The middle-age male, whose name was not immediately available, now faces charges including DWI, having no driver’s license and being involved in a hit-and-run accident.
