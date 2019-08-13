Webster sheriff helps arrest fleeing suspect

Webster sheriff helps arrest fleeing suspect
A middle-age man who fled from an accident along Interstate 20 was captured on Eighty Acres Road by Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton, his chief deputy, Bobby Igo, and Deputy Scotty Tucker. [Source: Google Maps file photo]
By Curtis Heyen | August 13, 2019 at 4:34 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 4:34 PM

(KSLA) — Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton helped arrest a driver who fled from a single-vehicle crash.

“Yes, ma’am. We are not in the nursing home yet,” the sheriff said afterward.

It happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday as Louisiana state troopers were working a wreck at milepost 37 along eastbound Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish.

After the driver ran, authorities set up a perimeter.

The Webster Sheriff’s Office staged along U.S. Highway 80.

Then a resident spotted the fleeing driver and called authorities.

“We took him down on Eighty Acres Lane just inside Bossier (Parish) off Highway 80,” Sexton explained.

That’s less than four miles northeast of Haughton and about seven miles west-southwest of Dixie Inn

Chief Deputy Bobby Igo and Deputy Scotty Tucker assisted the sheriff in arresting the driver.

The middle-age male, whose name was not immediately available, now faces charges including DWI, having no driver’s license and being involved in a hit-and-run accident.

