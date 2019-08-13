Thieves hit Airline Drive businesses, Benton laundromat

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man and woman stole cash from an ice kiosk then, along with another woman, hit a self-pay kiosk at a storage facility.
Both break-ins occurred within minutes late Aug. 3 and early Aug. 4 within a mile-long stretch of Airline Drive at Bossier City, authorities say.
Three days later, the same man stole cash from a soft drink machine in a Benton laundromat.
Now the Bossier Sheriff’s Office is sharing surveillance camera images in hopes someone recognizes those involved.
“Someone has to know who these crooks are,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says in a Facebook post about the thefts. “There have been quality video and still images, and I encourage whoever might recognize who these people are to speak up.”
Between 11:24 p.m. Aug. 3 and 12:37 a.m. Aug. 4, a man and woman in a white, four-door Dodge Ram 1500 broke into a Polarmatic Fresh Ice machine in the 5200 block of Airline Drive.
Surveillance camera video shows a man wearing a ball cap.
She appears to have multiple tattoos on her left forearm and pink/purple highlighted hair. The woman also is wearing red cowboy boots.
He gets out of the truck, walks around the machine for a few minutes then gets back in the truck.
Meantime, the woman goes to buy a bag of ice.
They leave then return a few minutes later.
The woman brings the bag of ice from the truck to the ice machine dispenser then repeatedly breaks up the ice as a distraction while the man breaks into the machine, damaging the panel door.
The couple gets away with an undetermined amount of cash.
Minutes later, Bossier sheriff's detectives say, another woman joins the two as they break into a self-pay kiosk at Willow Chute Storage in the 5400 block of Airline Drive.
Surveillance camera video taken just after midnight Aug. 3 shows they are in the same Dodge Ram 1500.
Benton police believe the man involved in those thefts is the same person who stole money at Benton Laundromat Self-Service in the 6300 block of Louisiana Highway 3 in Benton about 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7.
Surveillance camera video shows no one else is in the business when he goes to the bathroom then looks around for a while and goes back to his truck.
The man returns with some tools, breaks into the soft drink machine and steals the cash inside.
Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the people in the surveillance camera images to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 anytime day or night.
Or contact Bossier Crime Stoppers by calling at (318) 424-4100, visiting the organization’s website or submitting a tip via the P3 Tips website or the P3 Tips mobile application.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.