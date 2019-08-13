SPD report details more information on Grimmett Drive shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being shot multiple times on Monday evening at a Shreveport apartment complex.
It happened at the Bayou Oaks Apartment Complex (formerly Grimmett Drive Apartments) on Grimmett Drive, near Shreveport’s Cherokee Park neighborhood.
According to Shreveport Police Department's major incident report on the shooting, while outside, the victim watched several men arguing.
That's when one man produced a handgun and fired several shots.
The victim was struck twice: once in the leg and once in the abdomen.
His wounds did not appear to be life threatening, according to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis.
Shreveport police are searching for the gunman.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
