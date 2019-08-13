Man shot at least once in his back

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Shreveport.
It happened at 7:05 p.m. Monday on the backside of Bayou Oaks apartments in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
A man has been taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of at least one gunshot wound to his back, Officer Christina Curtis said.
His wounds did not appear to be life-threatening, she added.
Shreveport police responded at 7:07 p.m. to the complex between West Algonquin and Ute trails, dispatch records show.
Eight police units remain on the scene.
One Fire Department unit was sent to a medical emergency at the same location, dispatch records show.
