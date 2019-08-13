No school again Wednesday, Thursday in Valliant

“It has been communicated to me ... that we will not have any test results that would lift the boil order ... until at least Thursday”

By Curtis Heyen | August 13, 2019 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 3:42 PM

VALLIANT, Okla. (KSLA) — Students in Valliant Public Schools will get at least two more days without classes.

“It has been communicated to me today that we will not have any test results that would lift the boil order in Valliant until at least Thursday,” Superintendent Craig Wall says in a Facebook post.

“Therefore, with much disappointment, I have made the decision that we will not have school either Wednesday or Thursday. I am terribly sorry for the inconvenience.”

Students already have missed classes Monday and Tuesday due to concerns about E. coli in the southeast Oklahoma town’s water.

The health alert also has led to the closure or limitation of services at businesses in the McCurtain County town.

