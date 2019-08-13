LSU LB Damone Clark catches eye of coaches and teammates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Southern Lab star and LSU sophomore linebacker Damone Clark is really drawing a lot of praise from head coach Ed Orgeron and his Tiger teammates this camp.
“The guy that’s been coming up the depth chart is Damone Clark,” said Orgeron.
"I can’t wait to see what he does this year,” added junior safety Jacoby Stevens.
In the first scrimmage of fall camp, Clark led the way defensively with five tackles and a quarterback sack.
“I can honestly say I didn’t know much last year,” said Clark. “High school and college are two different things and I had to learn that quick. The linebackers, every day we get better. Each day you either get better or you get worse. We push each other. We challenge each other each day.”
“He may start, he may not. He really is an elite athlete. He’s about 6 [foot] 3, 235 [or] 238 [pounds]. He’s always first in sprints. In the weight room, he can lift everything you put in front of him,” Orgeron explained.
“In the weight room, his freshman year, I squat, he came - boom. I just look at him. I tell Vick, ‘Put like 20 more pounds on the bar.’ He did it even faster. I’m like, ‘Okay, this guy is legit,’” Stevens recalled.
“Damone is a huge kid,” said junior cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. “Like, I’m one of the smallest guys out there. You put me next to anyone and I’m like, damn. But Damone is really a freak of nature, what I call it."
Clark is known as a hard hitter, who plays hard and possesses good ball skills. He played mainly on special teams his freshman year, but many expect to see him on the field a lot more for his second season.
