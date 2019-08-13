First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning until 7pm

Happy Tuesday Afternoon! First Alert Weather Day still in effect because of the Excessive Heat Warning that ends at 7pm tonight. Heat index values will once again be near 110 and above for most of southwest Arkansas and northwest Louisiana as well as McCurtain county in Oklahoma. East Texas is under a heat advisory until 7pm tonight where heat index values will be between 105-110.
Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 90s with isolated showers and storms possible across the northern ArkLaTex. Oppressive heat and humidity will last until around 7 and 8pm this evening so try and limit your time outdoors. Drink plenty of water and drinks with electrolytes to keep you hydrated. Wear light colored and loose fitting clothing to beat the heat!
Overnight tonight a weak cold front will sag into the ArkLaTex and could produce showers and thunderstorms keeping overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Highs tomorrow are in the low to mid 90s. As the front continues its southward progression, you'll want to keep the umbrella handy starting Wednesday morning with scattered rain and thunderstorms possible throughout the day.
The biggest impact of this frontal system will be cooling off the ArkLaTex enough where our feels-like temperatures won't exceed 100 degrees for the first time in 10 days.
Unfortunately this slight cool down won't last long. By Thursday and Friday, high pressure moves back in bringing our temperatures back into the upper 90s and lowering our rain chances.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.