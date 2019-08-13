First Alert: Another day of excessive heat for region

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning. After dealing with a First Alert Weather Day yesterday due to EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS we have round two of the extreme heat today. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS are in effect once again across the ArkLaTex today from noon through 7 PM. Due to these warnings in effect Tuesday is also a First Alert Weather Day. But while we have to soldier on through the heat again today temporary relief is on the way.
As we break down your Tuesday for the most part today it will seem a lot like Monday. Temperatures will quickly rise through the morning hours reaching the mid-90s by noon with temperatures feeling like they are around 105. By the time your driving home or picking up the kids at the bus stop feels-like temperatures will likely be exceeding 110 once again making for dangerous conditions for prolonged exposure outside.
But some changes are on the way in the form of a weak cold front that will start to push its way through the ArkLaTex late this evening. This could lead to some isolated thunderstorms tonight across southwest Arkansas. More widespread showers and storms could be seen across the region during the morning and into the afternoon hours on Wednesday. The biggest impact of this frontal system will be cooling off the ArkLaTex enough where our feels-like temperatures won't exceed 100 degrees for the first time in 10 days.
But don't get used to the slightly more comfortable temperatures as high pressure will quickly start building back over the ArkLaTex for the remainder of the week leading to more sunshine and high temperatures between 95 and 100 degrees.
In the meantime be mindful of your exposure to the heat this afternoon and make sure you drink plenty of water!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
