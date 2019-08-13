First Alert: Another day of excessive heat for region

But some changes are on the way in the form of a weak cold front that will start to push its way through the ArkLaTex late this evening. This could lead to some isolated thunderstorms tonight across southwest Arkansas. More widespread showers and storms could be seen across the region during the morning and into the afternoon hours on Wednesday. The biggest impact of this frontal system will be cooling off the ArkLaTex enough where our feels-like temperatures won't exceed 100 degrees for the first time in 10 days.