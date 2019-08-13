Cold front coming, but not so cold

Cold front (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Jessica Moore | August 13, 2019 at 12:56 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 12:56 PM

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - For the past week, we’ve been battling oppressive heat with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits as well as air temperatures in the triple digits. However, that is all coming to a very brief end due to a cold front.

Cold front arrives Wednesday
Cold front arrives Wednesday (Source: KSLA News 12)

Late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning and afternoon, a weak cold front will push southward into the ArkLaTex. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along the front, providing a well-deserved break from dangerous heat. Now although we wont be feeling dangerous heat tomorrow and Thursday, it’s still going to feel hot mainly in areas that receive less rain and cloud cover.

Feels like trending down
Feels like trending down (Source: KSLA News 12)

This weak front will not bring cooler fall-like air in behind it with a dramatic temperature drop. In fact, it will still be warm. The main takeaway from it will be increased cloud cover and rain along with slightly lower humidity levels. We’ll get right back to sizzling summertime heat with temperatures in the upper 90s and very slim rain chances by Thursday and Friday.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend (Source: KSLA News 12)

Don’t worry, fall is just six weeks away!

