Cold front coming, but not so cold

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - For the past week, we’ve been battling oppressive heat with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits as well as air temperatures in the triple digits. However, that is all coming to a very brief end due to a cold front.
Late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning and afternoon, a weak cold front will push southward into the ArkLaTex. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along the front, providing a well-deserved break from dangerous heat. Now although we wont be feeling dangerous heat tomorrow and Thursday, it’s still going to feel hot mainly in areas that receive less rain and cloud cover.
This weak front will not bring cooler fall-like air in behind it with a dramatic temperature drop. In fact, it will still be warm. The main takeaway from it will be increased cloud cover and rain along with slightly lower humidity levels. We’ll get right back to sizzling summertime heat with temperatures in the upper 90s and very slim rain chances by Thursday and Friday.
Don’t worry, fall is just six weeks away!
