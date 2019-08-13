Child custody dispute leads to fatal gunfire

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man involved in a child custody dispute is dead.
And the grandfather of the woman who also was involved in the dispute is accused of killing him.
Natchitoches Parish 911 operators received reports of a shooting about 8:17 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Weaver Cemetery Road near Chestnut in northern Natchitoches Parish, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Deputies found 24-year-old Dalton Edward McQuillin lying in the front yard of a residence there.
He had a gunshot wound to his head.
McQuillin was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Natchitoches Parish coroner’s office.
Deputies arrested 66-year-old Robert Eugene Vascocu, of the 900 block of Weaver Cemetery Road in Chestnut, on a charge of second-degree murder.
He was taken in for questioning by detectives then booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
Investigators have recovered the gun they suspect was used in the homicide, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
McQuillin’s body is being sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of his death.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to call Natchitoches sheriff’s Detective Darrel Winder or Detective Victor Kay at (318) 357-7830.
Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of a shooting about 8:17 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Weaver Cemetery Road near Chestnut found 24-year-old Dalton Edward McQuillin lying in the front yard of a residence there. He had been shot in his head. [Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office]
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.