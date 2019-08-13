Bossier school board member submits resignation, applications now being accepted for seat

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish School Board Member Mike Mosura officially resigned from his position on the board — and applications are now being accepted for his seat.
According to Bossier Schools Spokeswoman Sonja Bailes, Mosura submitted his resignation to the Louisiana Secretary of State.
In return, the Secretary of State notified the school board that the district 5 seat is now vacant.
BPSB is now accepting applications through 4 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 to fill the District 5 seat.
Applicants must live in District 5 and meet all qualifications for seeking office.
Applicants can submit their resumes to the Bossier Parish School Board, P.O. Box 2000, Benton, LA 71006-2000.
A special meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City. At the meeting, potential candidates will be interviewed and officials will appoint the replacement.
Because the unexpired seat exceeds one year, the Bossier Parish School Board will also pass a resolution calling for a special election.
The appointed person for the District 5 seat will be able to run for the permanent position in Spring 2020.
