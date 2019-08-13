Bossier deputy injured in school zone back at work for new year

The crash broke both of Golden’s legs and he suffered head injuries.
Now over six months later — he’s back at work like he’s never left.
It’s been almost a week since kids across Bossier Parish started school, but outside of T.L. Rodes Elementary School in Haughton, there’s one Bossier Sheriff Deputy you won’t see outside directing traffic — Deputy Daniel Golden.
It’s hard to believe but over six months ago Golden couldn’t even walk. It was Jan. 24 when Golden was outside Platt Elementary School directing traffic when he was hit by a car.
“I actually don’t remember that at all," he said. "I don’t remember that day or ten days after.”
Golden says when he finally woke up, his wife explained to him what happened.
“You know it was just like okay — and then I wrapped my head around it and we went from there," he said.
The accident left Daniel with head injuries, two broken legs, and some frustration knowing he couldn’t immediately go back to work.
“You think, alright I don’t have to go to work today, well when they tell you you can’t go to work today, it’s a whole lot different," he said. "You’re thinking I wish I could go to work, and I was trying to come back to work for a long time.”
For Lt. Adam Johnson that crash was something he couldn’t forget.
“You look at probably 11 inches further and that vehicle probably would have ran him over, and then would could be look at a different deal," he said.
Johnson is the Director of Security for Bossier Schools, and says directing traffic can be extremely scary for deputies.
“They work hard everyday and unfortunately everywhere, even throughout their day and their duties at their schools, they have to keep their head on a swivel," he said. "Always look and try to be aware of your surroundings and what’s going on.”
After the crash Johnson says numerous organizations reached out to offer help and, they also began looking more closely at the area where Golden was hit.
“We’ve had a traffic study done at that location," he said. "Trying to do some infrastructure changes, we’ve got some light changes in that particular area that kind of lights the area up a lot more.”
“I knew I was pretty well liked but man it was crazy just how many people showed up and just helped me out," he said.
Despite everything that’s happened over these last few months, Golden has no ill will towards the person who hit him because he says it truly was an accident.
“I know he’s going through as much pain mentally and in his heart that I am in my legs," he said. " He’s a great guy and it’s a great family and I have no issues with them whatsoever.”
With other deputies out every day directing traffic, Golden does hope people will drive more carefully out on the roads.
“Until people change the way they drive, it’s never going to be safe out there," he said. "It’s just not going to be. We can put up as many traffic lights, we can put up as many lights to shine on us as we can but the only thing that’s going to change is people being considerate for others.”
But with a few more months to go before he can put his uniform back on, he’s just grateful to be back at his school doing what he loves.
Johnson says the Northwest Louisiana Traffic Safety Coalition actually purchased new LED wands for his SRO’s and says the results from the traffic study haven’t came back just yet.
As for Golden, he’s hoping to put his uniform back on in December of this year.
