Police seek help finding girl who ran away from home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 15-year-old girl has run away from home.
Now Shreveport police are asking for your help in finding her.
Lauren Martin last was seen Monday, Aug. 5 in the vicinity of her home in the 6800 block of Jefferson-Paige Road, authorities report.
She stands 5′1″ tall, weighs 131 pounds and has black crochet braids tied into two ponytails.
Martin last was seen wearing a pink Aeropostale jacket, blue athletic shorts and black New Orleans Saints slippers.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about her to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.