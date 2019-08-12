Police seek help finding girl who ran away from home

The 15-year-old last was seen Aug. 5 in the vicinity of her home in Shreveport, authorities report

MISSING: Lauren Martin, 15, of the 6800 block of Jefferson-Paige Road in Shreveport, stands 5'1" tall, weighs 131 pounds and has black crochet braids tied into two ponytails, authorities report. [Source: Shreveport Police Department]
By Curtis Heyen | August 11, 2019 at 9:21 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 9:21 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 15-year-old girl has run away from home.

Now Shreveport police are asking for your help in finding her.

Lauren Martin last was seen Monday, Aug. 5 in the vicinity of her home in the 6800 block of Jefferson-Paige Road, authorities report.

She stands 5′1″ tall, weighs 131 pounds and has black crochet braids tied into two ponytails.

Martin last was seen wearing a pink Aeropostale jacket, blue athletic shorts and black New Orleans Saints slippers.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about her to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.

