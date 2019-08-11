Orgeron: Freshman kicker Cade York shows lot of same promise seen in Cole Tracy

“Obviously, he’s taller; he has a bigger range,” said Orgeron. “He’s kicked a 59-yarder in a game, in the all-star game. He kicked a 51-yarder today, had some length to it. I think he has a stronger leg, obviously. Cole had that magic about him; he had that magic about him and I think Cade will have that, too. I think Cade is a more polished kicker at a younger age than Cole was, but obviously, he has to prove it in front of the crowd.”