LSU gets back to work after first scrimmage of fall camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has been on the field practicing for nearly two weeks and the Tigers are coming off their first scrimmage of fall camp.
Quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t play in “Preseason Game 1” due to a minor injury, according to head coach Ed Orgeron.
Some of the Tigers sat down for interviews with sports journalists Monday to recap the game and talk about camp moving forward.
Safety Jacoby Stevens said a quarterback being out is like a point guard in basketball not being there. The timing and chemistry are different. He added Myles Brennan did a great job in the scrimmage. He also commented on another Tiger quarterback.
“I think that Peter Parrish has a lot to improve on,” said Stevens. “But he’s going to be a really good quarterback.”
Defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko and his teammates joked about his 40-yard fumble return during the scrimmage.
“Everybody clowns on me because Myles Brennan caught me, said Fehoko.
“I looked like Derrius [Guice] the first five steps. Then, I looked like a combination of Tyler Shelvin and Apu [Siaki Ika],” he added.
Lanard Fournette is still at LSU and he’s heard it all about living in the shadow of his older brother, Leonard. But, he has a different take on it and now looks to finish strong in his senior season.
“I never did look at it that way," explained Fournette. “I always did my own thing.”
